Service Information
Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home
11621 Old Seward Highway
Anchorage , AK 99515
(907)-344-1497
Viewing
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
855 E 20th Ave
Anchorage , AK

Alice Jean Lawrence was born in a small town in Emporia, Kan., on Sept. 7, 1935. She was one of 10 Murray children. From the time she could speak she sang with her brothers and sisters in the church as "The Children of Moses" and choirs, where she learned how to play the piano and started writing her own music and scores for churches and gospel shows, as well as weddings and funerals. She married Jacob Lawrence Jr. in 1960, when he was in the military. Jacob was Staff Sergeant stationed to Elmendorf Air Force military base in Anchorage, Alaska. Mother Lawrence loved the mountains, clean air and the open skies, so she and Jacob decided to stay and make a family there. The siblings from oldest to youngest are: Mary Francis Dunbar, Denice Renea Lambkins, Duncan Eric, Jacob Lawrence III, Dyane Marie Rambo, Randy Eugene Lawrence, Tina Louise Lawrence and Phillip Charles Lawrence.

Throughout the years Mother Lawrence played for many churches like New Hope, First CME, Greater Friendship Baptist Church, Bethel Chapel, Snowhawk Chapel and where ever she could spread the word of God before she started her own church, God's Place. She was a community activist, a minister, world traveler, artist and writer. Her mission was clear: to make sure everyone she came in contact with knew that they are loved and preach the word of God to them. While on her mission, she started the Mother Lawrence Foundation, gave food and clothing to people who needed it on the side of her own home, started her own church, met and got "Humanitarian of the Year" 1998 award from First Lady Hilary Clintons Foundation, as well many more from organizations that she was a part of. Also, a Proclamation for September 7 as Mother Lawrence Day.

There was no one she came in contact with that wasn't affected in a positive way. Even though she isn't here with us anymore, her name and legacy will be remembered for years to come.

Her extended family includes 18 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and the community at large, who adopted her as their Mom Endless!



