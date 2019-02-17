Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Alice Pearl Wines was promoted to glory, at the age of 83, on Feb. 8, 2019, at Providence Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska.

Alice loved to garden, fish, sew, teach Sunday school, be a Girl Scout and Boy Scout leader, taking care of her family and living life to its fullest.

Alice was born on Dec. 4, 1935, to Walter Herman and Edith Pearl Poetter in Chewelah, Wash. Alice graduated from Jenkins High School, she then moved to Spokane, Wash., to work at the Sacred Heart Hospital. She met and married Thomas Hauck. They lived happily and had two children: Thomas and Rose. Alice then moved to Chicago, Ill., and Eugen, Ore., where she met and married Johnnie Wines. They had three children: Johnnie Jr., Edith and Heidie.

In 1979, Alice brought her family to Anchorage. Alice was a

Alice is survived by her daughters, Rose, Edith and Heidie; grandson, Mark; granddaughter, Heidie Ann and her husband DominiQue; great-grandchildren, Blake, Faith and Mark; sisters, Leona and Annie; nieces, Wanda, Kathy Jo, Donetta and Jenny; nephews, Tommy and Robert; and many more family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Herman and Edith Pearl Poetter; her son, Johnnie Wines Jr.; previous husband, Thomas Hauck; former husband, Johnnie Wines Sr.; and sisters, Bertha Poetter and Mary Tilton.

A Celebration of Life will be held in summer 2019 at Mirror Lake, Alaska.

Arrangements have been made by Janssen Funeral Homes.



