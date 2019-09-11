Allen Crosswhite (1928 - 2019)
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Operating Engineers Local 302 Union Hall
4001 Denali Street
Anchorage, AK
Obituary
Allen passed away peacefully at his son's home in Renton, Wash. He was born in Santa Maria, Calif., to Sam and Joyce Crosswhite.
Allen and Karen, his wife of 55 years, moved from Seattle, Wash., to Anchorage, Alaska, in the mid-70s to work in the construction industry for several years before starting their own excavating contracting company, KC Alaska Inc. Allen was a 70-year member of the Operating Engineers Local 302 Union.
A Celebration of Life for both Allen and Karen Crosswhite will be held on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Operating Engineers Local 302 Union Hall, 4001 Denali Street in Anchorage.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 11, 2019
