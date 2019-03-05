Allen Keith Dollison, 52, passed away at his home in Anchorage, Alaska, on Feb. 24, 2019.
A public visitation will be held at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 855 East 20th Avenue in Anchorage, on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 11 a.m., with a funeral service to follow at noon with Pastor Undra Parker officiating. Pallbearers include: Chris Brooks Jr., James Cole, Larry Jones, Shane Duff, Demarious Hinson and William Moses. A reception will be held at Gallo's, 8311 Arctic Boulevard in Anchorage, from 2:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Allen was born in Council Bluff, Iowa, on Jan. 24, 1967, to Nathan Dollison, Sr. and Wynona "Princess" Key. He moved to Anchorage in 1972, and was in the Army Reserves. He married April Luther, whom he met through a mutual friend, more than 20 years ago, on June 3, 2007. Allen loved camping, cooking, four-wheeling, cars, fashion and family.
His family wrote: "Allen was quiet, fun-loving, family-oriented and loved being a dad. His passing impacted so many in ways that can't be imagined. His presence will forever be felt while his absence will bring us sorrow. We love you Allen, aka Unk, Uncle Almo, G.O.A.T."
Arrangements are with Janssen Funeral Homes.
Evergreen Memorial Chapel - Anchorage
737 E Street
Anchorage, AK 99501
907-279-5477
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 5, 2019