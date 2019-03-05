Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Allen Keith Dollison, 52, passed away at his home in Anchorage, Alaska, on Feb. 24, 2019.

A public visitation will be held at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 855 East 20th Avenue in Anchorage, on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 11 a.m., with a funeral service to follow at noon with Pastor Undra Parker officiating. Pallbearers include: Chris Brooks Jr., James Cole, Larry Jones, Shane Duff, Demarious Hinson and William Moses. A reception will be held at Gallo's, 8311 Arctic Boulevard in Anchorage, from 2:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Allen was born in Council Bluff, Iowa, on Jan. 24, 1967, to Nathan Dollison, Sr. and Wynona "Princess" Key. He moved to Anchorage in 1972, and was in the Army Reserves. He married April Luther, whom he met through a mutual friend, more than 20 years ago, on June 3, 2007. Allen loved camping, cooking, four-wheeling, cars, fashion and family.

His family wrote: "Allen was quiet, fun-loving, family-oriented and loved being a dad. His passing impacted so many in ways that can't be imagined. His presence will forever be felt while his absence will bring us sorrow. We love you Allen, aka Unk, Uncle Almo, G.O.A.T."

Arrangements are with Janssen Funeral Homes.



Allen Keith Dollison, 52, passed away at his home in Anchorage, Alaska, on Feb. 24, 2019.A public visitation will be held at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 855 East 20th Avenue in Anchorage, on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 11 a.m., with a funeral service to follow at noon with Pastor Undra Parker officiating. Pallbearers include: Chris Brooks Jr., James Cole, Larry Jones, Shane Duff, Demarious Hinson and William Moses. A reception will be held at Gallo's, 8311 Arctic Boulevard in Anchorage, from 2:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.Allen was born in Council Bluff, Iowa, on Jan. 24, 1967, to Nathan Dollison, Sr. and Wynona "Princess" Key. He moved to Anchorage in 1972, and was in the Army Reserves. He married April Luther, whom he met through a mutual friend, more than 20 years ago, on June 3, 2007. Allen loved camping, cooking, four-wheeling, cars, fashion and family.His family wrote: "Allen was quiet, fun-loving, family-oriented and loved being a dad. His passing impacted so many in ways that can't be imagined. His presence will forever be felt while his absence will bring us sorrow. We love you Allen, aka Unk, Uncle Almo, G.O.A.T."Arrangements are with Janssen Funeral Homes. Funeral Home Evergreen Memorial Chapel - Anchorage

737 E Street

Anchorage , AK 99501

907-279-5477 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close