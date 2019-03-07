Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Allen Keith Dollison, 52, passed away at his home in Anchorage, Alaska, on Feb. 24, 2019.

A public visitation will be held at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 855 East 20th Avenue in Anchorage, on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 11 a.m., with a funeral service to follow at noon, with Pastor Undra Parker officiating. Pallbearers include: Chris Brooks Jr., James Cole, Larry Jones, Shane Duff, Demarious Hinson and William Moses. A reception will be held at Al's Alaska Inn, 7830 Old Seward Highway in Anchorage, at 4 p.m.

Allen was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Jan. 24, 1967, to Nathan Dollison Sr. and Wynona "Princess" Key. He moved to Anchorage in 1972, and was in the Army Reserves. He married April Luther on June 3, 2007, whom he met through a mutual friend more than 25 years ago. Allen loved camping, cooking, four-wheeling, cars, fashion and family.

His family wrote: "Allen was quiet, fun-loving, family-oriented and loved being a dad. His passing impacted so many in ways that can't be imagined. His presence will forever be felt while his absence will bring us sorrow. We love you Allen, aka Unk, Uncle Almo, G.O.A.T."

He is survived by his spouse, April; daughters, Amber Brown, Breanna Brown, Ajanae Dollison, Dashayia Dollison and Kassia Dollison; sons, Allen Brown, Isaiah McCullough, Alonzo McCullough and Dominic Mecure; grandsons, Camden and Cole McCullough; granddaughters, Malina Fletcher and Lilyana Nhorn; brothers, Nathan, DeWayne, Aaron and Darnell Dollison; sisters, Martha Mae Davidson, Myonza Dollison and Valerie Dollison; and many nieces, nephews and extended family that he was also a father, friend and confidant to.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wynona "Princess" Key and Joseph Key; sisters, Michelle Atemba and Denise Dollison; nephews, Jaron Cole and Devon Dollison; daughter, Nadina Brown; and son, Elijah Trajon McCullough.

We love you Allen, we will all be with you one day. Just keep that light on for us so we will know where to go.



