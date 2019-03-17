Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Allen S. Barnett, formerly of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, in his Mesquite, Nev., home following a valiant two-year battle with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Allen was born in Bremerton, Wash., to Robert and Bernadine Barnett on May 15, 1945. At the age of 6 months, the Barnett family, including brother David, moved back to Anchorage. By the age of 6, Allen had made up his mind that he was going to be a pilot when he grew up. He graduated West Anchorage High School in 1963. In 1964, after graduating with A & P Certification from Northrup Tech in California, he went to work for Bobby Sholton and Maury Carlson flying their C-82 boxcars - later known as Northern Air Cargo. In early 1966, Bobby told Allen that Alaska Airlines was hiring and he should go apply. He followed the advice and went to work for Alaska Airlines in April of that year.

He married Leslie Babinec of Anchorage in fall 1966, and they were blessed to share 52 1/2 years of marriage, two daughters and four grandsons.

In 1984, in addition to Allen flying for the airline, he and Leslie decided to try commercial fishing in Southeast Alaska, based in Sitka. First they bought a 43' power troller, upgrading to a 47' troller three years later. This was done by virtue of rearranging flight schedules with the airline. Somehow it all worked. In 1993, Allen retired from the airlines; he and Leslie sold their troller one or two years later. They continued to live in Sitka until 2005, staying busy catching salmon and halibut, crabbing, shrimping, deer hunting and enjoying dear friends, good times, good food and wine.

From Sitka they moved to Sequim, Wash., snow-birding in the southwest during the winter months. They moved to Mesquite permanently in 2011. While in Mesquite, Allen built a hangar at the local airport and then two airplanes. He left no stone unturned ... nothing was left on his bucket list. A good way to leave this earth.

Allen is survived by wife, Leslie; daughters, Katie Perrone of Washington and Kristen Barnett of Maine; and grandsons, Kale Perrone of Washington, Sorrel Perrone of Washington, Quinton Barnett of Montana, and Jasper Barnett of Maine. He is also survived by brother, David Barnett and wife Diane of Anchorage; sister, Sally and husband Bill Hansen of Washington; and nephew, Ryan Barnett and wife Francisca and their children Rylee and Corey of Anchorage. Allen was preceded in death by his father, Robert Barnett; mother, Bernadine Barnett; and niece, Hetty (Barnett) and husband Corey Carlson and their daughters Ella and Addie.

Celebrations of Life will be held at later dates. In lieu of flowers, the family has established a memorial fund at the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance - known to Alaskans as "the Hutch." Allen was a clinical trial participant in the T-cell Immunotherapy Program there and was a firm believer that good would come of their research. Donations made in memory of Allen will be designated for said program: https://secure.seattlecca.org/.

