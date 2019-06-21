Celebration of Life:
The family of Allen Barnett would like to invite friends to join them in celebrating a life well lived on June 28, 2019, at Embassy Suites, from 3 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Allen loved a good time; let's make him smile!
He passed away at home in Mesquite, Nev., on March 10, 2019, with loving family by his side. He bravely battled non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma for two years; teaching us all how to face a foe graciously. For that we are indebted.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on June 21, 2019