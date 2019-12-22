Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen Showalter. View Sign Service Information Kehl's Palmer Legacy Funeral Home 209 S. Alaska St. Palmer , AK 99645 (907)-745-3580 Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Alaska resident Allen Showalter, 85, passed away peacefully on Dec. 5, 2019, while staying at the Pioneer Home in Palmer, Alaska, with family by his side and in his heart.

Allen was born in 1934 in Wenatchee, Wash., to Frances (Ramberg) and Ward Showalter. He graduated from Coulee Dam High School in Coulee Dam, Wash., in 1952.

Allen joined the U.S.

Allen married Joan Koken in fall 1956. To that union Richard and Diane were born.

Allen's career took him and his family all over the contiguous United States and even overseas to Afghanistan, Thailand and Vietnam, with a total of 19 moves in 16 years.

In 1972, Allen returned to the state of Alaska, where he worked for City Electric, Alaska Public Utilities Commission, Retherford Associates, CH2MHill and finally retired from the Municipal Light and Power in 1993. Allen then decided to move back to Wenatchee to work as a senior electrical engineer for Chelan County PUD until his retirement in 1999. With his heart still in Alaska, Allen returned to Anchorage in 1999 to live out his retirement years.

Allen enjoyed the great outdoors of Alaska and he particularly enjoyed boating in the Prince William Sound. He also enjoyed traveling the world, where he was fortunate to see many different places such as China, Egypt, Mexico, Sweden, the Panama Canal, Russia, Argentina, Chile, Prague Czech Republic, Turkey, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, and France, to name a few. Close to home, Allen enjoyed time with his family - with his son and his family over the holidays, and with his daughter and her family in Fairbanks, Alaska, or to one of their cabins. He was a lifelong member of the Moose Lodge for 64 years, where he liked to pass time with old friends.

Allen is survived by his children and their spouses, Richard Showalter (Julie), and Diane Ludwig (Brooks); his grandchildren, Jessica and William Showalter and Ian, Fin and Eli Ludwig; his great-granddaughter, Serena; his brother, Robert Showalter of Kennewick, Wash.; his very close cousin, Lionel Wilson; and many others too numerous to mention.

