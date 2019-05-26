Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home 11621 Old Seward Highway Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-344-1497 Viewing 10:00 AM First United Methodist Church 725 West Ninth Avenue Anchorage , AK View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church 725 West Ninth Avenue Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Allie Mae Ogden Huston passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at age 88, in Wasilla, Alaska. She was born on Feb. 28, 1931. Allie was preceded in death by her husband, A. Cliff Huston, who left us on Feb. 4, 2018. Allie had a long and adventurous life. A classic beauty who modeled in Seattle, Wash., before moving to Alaska, she at one point considered a career in Hollywood. Born in Seattle, she followed her Seattle boyfriend Cliff to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1953. They were married May 1953 and enjoyed nearly 65 years of marriage. Their first son Daniel was born in 1955, soon followed by two more sons, Mike in 1957 and Stephen in 1959.

While being a full-time mom to her three sons, she found time to help Cliff establish a small business called Totem Equipment and Supply in 1961. Allie soon stepped into the role of receptionist/office manager. In later years she, along with son, Mike, became the public face of Totem Equipment as Cliff took on less of an active role. When it came to business decisions, Allie was always the smartest person in the room. Her keen judgment is one reason that Totem is a large and successful enterprise today, with branches in Anchorage and Wasilla, plus a thriving rental operation.

Besides her career and responsibilities as a wife and mother, Allie truly loved the Alaska life. She loved the outdoors, including camping, picnicking, berry picking, staying at the family lake cabin and especially her beloved garden. She was also active in the First United Methodist Church and taught Sunday school to the toddlers, a fond memory of her eldest two sons.

In her role as a businesswoman she met a wide cross section of the Alaskan people. Almost everyone in town came into Totem at one time or another. She could count as friends and acquaintances, governors and bush pilots, construction workers and U.S. senators. Allie knew them all and had a friendly smile and a helping hand for everyone.

She is survived by three sons; 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. We miss her and trust she is now in a better place. Allie, we love you.

A memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 725 West Ninth Avenue in Anchorage, on Thursday, May 30, 2019, viewing will be held at 10 a.m., and service at 11 a.m.

