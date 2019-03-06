Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Alma Joyce Hubbard graduated from this earth on Jan. 29, 2019, and has entered Heaven gates, where her Heavenly Father welcomed and blessed her with a new glorified body free from all sickness and diseases.

Joyce was born on Aug. 25, 1931, to Pete and Marge Lay of the state of Kentucky. She is preceded in death by her parents; her older sister, Jean; her younger brother, Bob; and a host of other relatives. She was blessed by Jean with two nephews, Virgil Handlon and Kevin Carroll; and her bother Bob gave her a niece, Crystal Lay.

Two years after high school, Joyce married Richard Lilly. This marriage produced three children: David, Donald and Barbara. They moved their family to California and Ohio, and then the great move to Alaska in1969. Richard and Joyce parted as friends in February 1976. On March 13, 1981, Joyce married Kenneth Hubbard, who blessed her with two stepdaughters: Heidi, who is married to Chuck, and Lorie, who is married Bruce. Heidi and Chuck blessed her with two granddaughters: Stephanie, who is married to Nathan, and Rachel, who is married to Craig. Lorie and Bruce blessed Joyce with a grandson: Rory. Barbara blessed Joyce with two grandsons: Joshua and Shawn. Joyce's blessings continued with her great-grandchildren: Jesse, Alex and Isabella.

Her motto was "do the very best you can and God will handle the rest."

Her celebration of life will be held at First Baptist Church of Palmer, 1150 East Helen Drive in Palmer, Alaska, on March 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Barrow Neurological Foundation in support of research efforts at Barrow Neurological Institute. Donations may be made online at www.supportbarrow.org , or mailed to Barrow Neurological Foundation, 124 W. Thomas Road, Suite 250, Phoenix, AZ 85004.

