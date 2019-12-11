Amanda Rose Owen, 23, of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away on Nov. 28, 2019, at Providence Alaska Medical Center, in Anchorage. A Funeral Service will be held at 5 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Legacy Funeral Home Heritage Chapel, 440 East Klatt Road in Anchorage.
Amanda was born on July 30, 1996, in Anchorage. She worked at Subway in the Muldoon Walmart and at Starbucks at Carrs Safeway on Penland Parkway.
Amanda loved her baby Johnny. Her hobbies included beading and drawing pictures of her family. Amanda loved helping her grandma Frieda. She would go to bingo and sell her beadwork.
She is survived by her son, Johnny M. Owen-Oxereok; and his father, Dana Oxereok; her father, John Michael Owen; her sisters, Sunny S. Crowe and Jolene Owen; her brother, Moses T. Crowe; her grandmothers, Ann Frieda Ramsey, Nettie Evon and Annie Don; her aunts, Phyllis Roberts and Susie Ramsey; her uncle, Billy Ramsey; her nieces and nephews, Chloe Manzano-Crowe, Lydia Crowe, Moses Crowe-Sanders and Joseph Manzano-Crowe; her cousins, Vera R. Johnson, Justin Roberts, Shirley Ann Roberts, Kaliyah Ford, Kimoney Ford, Jordan Senguiz and Jaiden Senguiz; and numerous friends. We are sorry if we missed any of our family; it is very big.
Amanda is preceded in death by her mother, Shirley A. Williams (Crowe); her cousin, Jamie Roberts; uncle, Jason Ramsey; her great-grandfather, Moses Crowe; her great-uncle, Jimmy Crowe; great-aunts, Florence Jones, Fannie Small and Christine Hunter; and her great-great-grandmother, Margret Crowe.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Dec. 11, 2019