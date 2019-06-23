Guest Book View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory 35910 Jawle Street Soldotna , AK 99669 (907)-260-3333 Memorial service 7:00 PM Soldotna Bible Chapel 300 West Marydale Soldotna , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

With love-filled broken hearts, the family of Amiel Jeannette Severson announces her passing on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at her home in Soldotna, Alaska.

Amiel will lovingly be remembered by her husband, Bill; children and/or spouses, Desiree Dunn, Stephen and Marissa Severson, Danielle and Jeff Meyers, Donica and Shea Nash, Delissa and Daniel Owen, and Damaris Severson; grandchildren, Mereiedi, Tigris, Isabeau, and Seralai Dunn, Owen and Annie Severson, Lev and Hugo Meyers, Jeren, Jax, Eleni and Flint Nash and Gideon Owen and a sibling yet to be born; mother, Barbara Ruckman; brothers, Joel and Chuck Kopp; and sister, Sara Erickson; along with many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Amiel was born on Aug. 6, 1963, in South Naknek, Alaska, and graduated from Cook Inlet Academy in 1981. She also attended Biola University and University of Alaska Anchorage. She was a wonderful mother, homemaker and teacher's aide. She was involved in various ministries at the Soldotna Bible Chapel. She especially loved studying and teaching from the Bible.

Amiel's family shares: "Amiel had a gift for spreading love, joy and happiness in our family. She was a spark for us, and her zest for life was contagious. She loved encouraging people, and many regularly experienced her unconditional love. Amiel had a passionate love of God and her faith in Him was unshakable. She gave her life for her family and loved them with all her heart. She was truly a remarkable woman! Her family will deeply miss her presence until we reunite again with her in heaven."

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 7 p.m., at Soldotna Bible Chapel, 300 West Marydale in Soldotna, with a reception to follow. Also on Saturday afternoon, a graveside service will be held for family at Kenai Municipal Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Stephen Severson, Jeff Meyers, Shea Nash, Daniel Owen, Charles Mark Kopp, Charles Michael Kopp and Paul Kopp.

Memorial donations or condolences may be made in memory of Amiel to 33150 Baylor Street, Soldotna, AK 99669, c/o Bill Severson.



