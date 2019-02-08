Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Amy Michelle Greenhalgh, 31, went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 1, 2019. She was loved and will be dearly missed by everyone her life touched.

Amy was the wife of Keith Greenhalgh of Anchorage, Alaska. She was the daughter of Larry Rigg and Mary Carolyn Rigg of Ooltewah, Tenn. Amy was a 2005 graduate of Ooltewah High School. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Belmont College in Nashville in 2012. Amy worked at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville and Alaska Regional Hospital. She attended Grace Christian Church in Anchorage.

Her mother preceded her in death. Survivors include her husband of three years, Keith Greenhalgh; son, Holden Greenhalgh; father, Larry Rigg of Ooltewah; brother, Joe Rigg of Cleveland, Tenn.; brother, Eric Falke, of Cleveland; sister, Sandy Steele of Ringgold; brother, Shawn Westmoreland of Chatsworth; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. at Companion Funeral Home in Cleveland, Tenn. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., prior to the service. Reverend Larry Frick from Woodland Park Baptist Church will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Samaritans Purse and the .



Amy Michelle Greenhalgh, 31, went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 1, 2019. She was loved and will be dearly missed by everyone her life touched.Amy was the wife of Keith Greenhalgh of Anchorage, Alaska. She was the daughter of Larry Rigg and Mary Carolyn Rigg of Ooltewah, Tenn. Amy was a 2005 graduate of Ooltewah High School. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Belmont College in Nashville in 2012. Amy worked at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville and Alaska Regional Hospital. She attended Grace Christian Church in Anchorage.Her mother preceded her in death. Survivors include her husband of three years, Keith Greenhalgh; son, Holden Greenhalgh; father, Larry Rigg of Ooltewah; brother, Joe Rigg of Cleveland, Tenn.; brother, Eric Falke, of Cleveland; sister, Sandy Steele of Ringgold; brother, Shawn Westmoreland of Chatsworth; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. at Companion Funeral Home in Cleveland, Tenn. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., prior to the service. Reverend Larry Frick from Woodland Park Baptist Church will be officiating.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Samaritans Purse and the . Funeral Home Companion Funeral & Cremation Service

2415 Georgetown Rd Nw

Cleveland , TN 37311

(423) 473-2620 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Anchorage Daily News on Feb. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.