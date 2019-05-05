Guest Book View Sign Service Information Legacy Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Witzleben Chapel 1707 S. Bragaw St. Anchorage , AK 99508 (800)-820-1682 Memorial service 2:00 PM Witzleben Legacy Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

Andreas John Duskin, aka Fat Andy, 69, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Friday, April 26, 2019. Andy is now reunited and rejoicing with his grandfather, Zahar; mother; father; and siblings, Olga and Dean; and other loved relatives. He was born on Jan. 16, 1950, in Sand Point, Alaska, to Lena Regina Olsen and George John Duskin and is the oldest of his siblings. Andy's wish is to be buried with his beloved Grandpa Zahar Duskin in False Pass, Alaska.

Andy was a lifelong Alaska resident, born and raised in Sand Point. Andy led a full and adventurous life that included commercial fishing as a deckhand and skipper on many boats; working for the Sand Point City Public Works as a CDL licensed heavy equipment operator; and operated heavy equipment on the Amchitka Remediation project. Andy has accepted the Lord as his Savior during a prayer with his sister Georgia Holmberg during a hospital stay.

Andy is remembered as an independent and caring individual who loved his family dearly. He appreciated visits with family and friends. He enjoyed life sharing stories, jokes and life lessons, especially with humor and much laughter.

Andy survived by siblings: sisters, Eleanor Mitchell, Lydia Skansie, Genevieve Karlsen, Charlene Roehl, Georgia Holmberg, Karen Karlsen, Julia Karlsen-Leeper and Joanna Karlsen, and brothers, John Karlsen, G. Darrin Karlsen, Andrew Karlsen, Paul Karlsen and Julius Karlsen and their families; and many nieces and nephews. Andy is preceded in death by parents, Lena Regina Olsen and George John Duskin; and siblings, Olga Jean Karlsen and Anthony Dean Choquette.

A Remembrance Service in celebration of his life officiated by Pastor Roger Holmberg was held at the Witzleben Legacy Funeral Home on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 2 p.m.

To share words of comfort with the family, visit



Andreas John Duskin, aka Fat Andy, 69, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Friday, April 26, 2019. Andy is now reunited and rejoicing with his grandfather, Zahar; mother; father; and siblings, Olga and Dean; and other loved relatives. He was born on Jan. 16, 1950, in Sand Point, Alaska, to Lena Regina Olsen and George John Duskin and is the oldest of his siblings. Andy's wish is to be buried with his beloved Grandpa Zahar Duskin in False Pass, Alaska.Andy was a lifelong Alaska resident, born and raised in Sand Point. Andy led a full and adventurous life that included commercial fishing as a deckhand and skipper on many boats; working for the Sand Point City Public Works as a CDL licensed heavy equipment operator; and operated heavy equipment on the Amchitka Remediation project. Andy has accepted the Lord as his Savior during a prayer with his sister Georgia Holmberg during a hospital stay.Andy is remembered as an independent and caring individual who loved his family dearly. He appreciated visits with family and friends. He enjoyed life sharing stories, jokes and life lessons, especially with humor and much laughter.Andy survived by siblings: sisters, Eleanor Mitchell, Lydia Skansie, Genevieve Karlsen, Charlene Roehl, Georgia Holmberg, Karen Karlsen, Julia Karlsen-Leeper and Joanna Karlsen, and brothers, John Karlsen, G. Darrin Karlsen, Andrew Karlsen, Paul Karlsen and Julius Karlsen and their families; and many nieces and nephews. Andy is preceded in death by parents, Lena Regina Olsen and George John Duskin; and siblings, Olga Jean Karlsen and Anthony Dean Choquette.A Remembrance Service in celebration of his life officiated by Pastor Roger Holmberg was held at the Witzleben Legacy Funeral Home on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 2 p.m.To share words of comfort with the family, visit www.legacyalaska.com. Published in Anchorage Daily News on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close