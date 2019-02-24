Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Born and raised in Alaska, Andrew Courtnage, 25, died on Feb. 15, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at Kincaid Chalet on March 24, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Andrew was born in Anchorage, Alaska, on a windy day, Sept. 5, 1993. As a child he enjoyed reading, especially the Harry Potter series, skiing with his family and playing chess, hockey and soccer. Girdwood was a special place for Andrew and his family, spending weekends at their cabin. He was a Boy Scout and enjoyed summer camp at Carlquist. He learned fencing and would join his mother for her Historic Recrudescence Guild (HRG) activities.

As a teenager he was a snowboarder and skateboarder and liked to "frolf" with his friends. He struggled with drugs and alcohol and, with the support of his family and friends, graduated from SAVE in 2012. He worked various jobs while attending University of Alaska Anchorage and had decided to attend Alaska Charter College to pursue vocational opportunities. At the time of his death he was optimistic about his future and grateful for his close friends who had overcome their own struggles and helped show him life is good.

His family wrote, "Andrew will be remembered for his love of family, always being kind and having a generous heart." Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind. Always.

Andrew is preceded in death by his grandparents, Clyde and Beatrice Courtnage of Anchorage, and Mary and Clarence McKee of Covington, Ky. He is survived by his mother, Beverly Courtnage; father, Peter Courtnage; sisters, Amrita McSharry and Sila Adkins; nieces and nephews; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and good friends.

The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Alaska in his name. We invite all who knew him to join us in his Celebration of Life.



11621 Old Seward Highway

Anchorage , AK 99515

