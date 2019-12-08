Andrew E. Dowling passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
He was born March 1934 in New York state and was brought to Alaska when he was 6, along with his mother and two brothers, to join their father. His family acquired a homestead in what is now midtown Anchorage, Alaska, with Dowling Road being named after his father. "Andy" graduated from Anchor High, spent some time in the Army and then went to Oregon State University where he met a lovely woman, Donel, and enjoyed 59 of marriage. They had three wonderful children, Andrew, Brian and Shaunna; seven terrific grandchildren; and so far two lovely great-grandchildren.
He liked to be called "Handy Andy." He helped his parents build on to their homestead, then built his own home and always had some project in mind. Andy will always be remembered as a kind man with a great sense of humor.
A celebration of his life will be scheduled in Oregon sometime in the spring of 2020.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019