On Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, God presented our beloved Andrew Lee Floyd with a new body. He transitioned peacefully, at the age of 75, at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska. Mr. Floyd was born in Cotton Plant, Ark., on Feb. 7, 1944, to the late Andrew A. and Annie Mae Floyd.

At an early age, he was baptized at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Brinkley, Ark. After moving to Anchorage in 1973, he united with Greater Friendship Baptist Church. He was educated in Brinkley Public Schools. He received training in jet engine mechanics and transportation supervision.

On Feb. 23, 1970, he married Madaline Faucette. They remained in a close and loving relationship for 49 years, eight months and one day until God called his name. He served in the United States Air Force which brought him to Anchorage. He became a transportation contractor and formed his company, Millwood Transit, in 1982. That business is still in operation today. He also began long haul trucking in 1985, and trucked through Canada and 49 of the 50 United States. Additionally, he worked as a diesel mechanic at Alaska Truck Center and as a load dock coordinator at Anchorage Daily News.

His hobbies were working on vehicles, gardening, word search puzzles, painting, ceramics, fishing, hunting, grilling food and spending time with his family. He also loved to talk and joke with others.

His father; mother; two daughters; four brothers; and one sister preceded him in death.

Survivors are a faithful and devoted wife, Madaline Faucette Floyd; five sons, Aaron Washington and Ray Floyd, both of Arkansas, Kevin (Eugina) Floyd, Andrew (Misty) Floyd Jr. and Raymond (Bianca) Floyd, all of Anchorage; two daughters, Phyllis Love of Atlanta, Ga., and Josephine Nash of Jackson, Miss.; 11 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Acknowledgements: Your visits have blessed us, your phone calls have inspired us, and your prayers have strengthened us. Our faith has been renewed in knowing that it's a blessing to serve a true and living God. We shall be eternally grateful for every act of kindness and for every demonstration of the love of God. We equally accept everything that you have done with sincere gratitude and thanks that is everlasting. May God bless each of you. From the Family.

