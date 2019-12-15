Guest Book View Sign Service Information Janssen's Alaska Cremation Center 3804 Spenard Road Anchorage , AK 99517 (907)-279-3741 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM Hillside O'Malley SDA Church Send Flowers Obituary

Angelko Nikolic, 75, passed away on Nov. 28, 2019, at his home.

Born on June 1, 1944, in Dvorane, Suva Reka (Serbia), he immigrated to the United States in 1968 with his wife and firstborn daughter. Eventually, he relocated his family to Alaska in the early '80s, drawn by a love of fishing and the outdoors. Throughout his life, he pursued a variety of vocations and was known to say that as long as he had his two hands, he'd always be able to work and make a life for himself and his family. A farmer at heart, he enjoyed nurturing his home garden, always quick to share his bounty with others. He enjoyed spending time with his family, telling stories, fishing, sports and just being in nature. He attended Hillside O'Malley SDA church and was a dedicated member of its congregation. He found peace, joy, a family and fellowship with its members.

He was predeceased by his wife Radmila and spoke of her often since her passing. He missed her immensely. His children take solace in the fact that they will be together again.

A beloved father and grandfather, he is survived by his children, Carolina Jones, Jacklin Nikolic, Angelo Nikolic, Tom Nikolic, and Chad Nikolic, along with his many grandchildren and great-grandchild.

A service and celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Hillside O'Malley SDA Church.



Angelko Nikolic, 75, passed away on Nov. 28, 2019, at his home.Born on June 1, 1944, in Dvorane, Suva Reka (Serbia), he immigrated to the United States in 1968 with his wife and firstborn daughter. Eventually, he relocated his family to Alaska in the early '80s, drawn by a love of fishing and the outdoors. Throughout his life, he pursued a variety of vocations and was known to say that as long as he had his two hands, he'd always be able to work and make a life for himself and his family. A farmer at heart, he enjoyed nurturing his home garden, always quick to share his bounty with others. He enjoyed spending time with his family, telling stories, fishing, sports and just being in nature. He attended Hillside O'Malley SDA church and was a dedicated member of its congregation. He found peace, joy, a family and fellowship with its members.He was predeceased by his wife Radmila and spoke of her often since her passing. He missed her immensely. His children take solace in the fact that they will be together again.A beloved father and grandfather, he is survived by his children, Carolina Jones, Jacklin Nikolic, Angelo Nikolic, Tom Nikolic, and Chad Nikolic, along with his many grandchildren and great-grandchild.A service and celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Hillside O'Malley SDA Church. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close