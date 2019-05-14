Guest Book View Sign Service Information Anchorage Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Dare Ave. Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-345-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Anita Delois Denny, age 78, died peacefully at Providence Transitional Care Center in Anchorage, Alaska, on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. She was born to the late Cletus Dean and Esther Apple Dean on December 9, 1940 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Anita graduated from Curry High School in Greensboro, in 1959, before attending North Carolina Baptist Hospital School of Nursing, Winston-Salem. While there she was Art Editor for the School's yearbook, The White Matter. She specialized in operating room technique and joined the professional nursing staff of the Hospital upon receiving her nursing diploma in 1962. Anita moved to Alaska in 1964 and lived in Bethel, Dillingham, and Kodiak before settling in Anchorage in 1971. She worked as a nurse at Medical Park Family Care in Anchorage before settling down to raise her family. She loved her family, genealogy, gardening, rock hunting, jewelry making, and photography. Her soul was bound to Alaska. She spent many hours wandering Campbell and Caribou creeks looking for special rocks, taking photos of the beautiful landscape, and enjoying everything the magical landscape had to offer, but her heart and roots were always in North Carolina. Anita is survived by by son Hugh (Julie) Denny of Anchorage, Alaska, daughters Lisa (Carlos) Gonzalez of San Antonio, Texas and Marianna (Chris) Blough of Warrenton, Virginia, sister Anne Sharon (Andy) Andrews of Greensboro, North Carolina, and grandchildren: Hillari Denny, Brendon Denny, Hunter Denny, Baylee Cantrell, Joshua Humphrey, Michaela Gonzalez, Connor Denny, Aidan Blough, and Duncan Blough. Anita requested a small private memorial service, in Greensboro, North Carolina. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her at Providence Hospital and Providence Transitional Care Facility during her last few months. Arrangements were provided by Anchorage Funeral Home, and Anita will be interred at Guilford Memorial Park in Greensboro.





