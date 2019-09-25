Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita Parker. View Sign Service Information Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home 4800 East Indian School Rd. Phoenix , AZ 85018 (602)-840-5600 Memorial service 6:00 PM Christ Church of the Ascension 4015 East Lincoln Drive Paradise Valley , AZ View Map Committal 9:30 AM National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona 23029 N. Cave Creek Road Phoenix , AZ View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Anita was born Anita Frances Schwartz on March 30, 1944, in Dayton, Ohio. She was the oldest of a family of six children and early on became like a second mother to her siblings. She adored children and loved to entertain them. Her oldest daughters Trilde, and Heidi from her marriage with Peter Lee, grew up seeing their books, toys and even food come to life with wondrous and often very funny character voices and singing that entertained and amazed them and anyone who happened to be within earshot. Then, from her second marriage to Thomas B. Parker, came Allison, her youngest daughter. Because of Allison's special needs, she devoted and essentially gave her life to bringing Allison further in her development, education and well-being than any medical specialist could expect or hope for.

Anita was blessed with a glorious singing voice that was enjoyed by many throughout the Valley and across the country. She worked her way through high school and college to gain the best vocal training she could find earning a full music scholarship at Arizona State University and later at a university in Anchorage, Alaska. Through tours and special performances, she has entertained at various venues including a White House event, and before state governors. Her talent also included the violin when she held honored chair position in local orchestras. She sang with several church choirs as well as the Arizona Arts Chorale in the Valley. Anita used her talents to participate in various charitable events and senior and disability centers around the Valley. She established organized and recruited talent for The Circle of Friends and Christians in Concert show, an annual event that raises funds for the Episcopal Diocese program for disability concerns.

Anita is survived by her siblings, Cathy Kincaid of Anchorage, Janice Knight of Anchorage, Hank Schwartz of Wichita, Kan., and Marianne Schwartz of Phoenix, Ariz.; daughter, Trilde Moore of Glendale, Ariz., and grandchildren Madeline Moore of North Dakota, Simon Moore of Glendale and Jessie Moore of Glendale; and daughter, Heidi Fleming of Oregon, Benjamin Fleming of Oregon, and Brandon Fleming of Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tuberous Sclerosis Foundation or the .

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Christ Church of the Ascension, 4015 East Lincoln Drive in Paradise Valley, Ariz. A committal service will take place at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Road in Phoenix, Ariz., at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept, 27, 2019.

