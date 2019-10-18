Ann Curtis, 96, passed away peacefully at home with family. Ann was born in the territory of Alaska to Nicolai and Lucy Whitley.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Melody; many family members to include all of her siblings.
Ann is survived by her daughters, Anna Lampley (Paul Cherven) and Cheryle Lantz (Donald, deceased); and her son, Raymond Curtis (Christine); eight grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; six great great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Her favorite past time was playing bingo which she did every chance she got.
A private graveside service will be held at the Fort Richardson National Cemetery.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Oct. 18, 2019