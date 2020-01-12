Ann Marie Wohleber, 81, passed away peacefully at Mt. Moriah Assisted Living on December 28, 2019. Ann was born on January 30, 1938 to John and Ann Anderchin in Philipsburg, Pennsylvania. In 1965, Ann married John Wohleber in Ohio where they lived until he passed in 2005 and she made her journey to Alaska in 2007.
Ann is survived by her brother John; sister Patricia; sons Ronald and Charles; daughter Kimberly including 9 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Ann was preceded in death by her daughter Deborah.
A visitation will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Janssen's Evergreen Memorial Chapel, 737 E Street in Anchorage. She will be laid to rest at Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery 535 E 9th Ave, Anchorage at 2:00 pm.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Jan. 12, 2020