Service Information Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home 11621 Old Seward Highway Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-344-1497

Long time Alaska resident Anne S Curtis, passed away October 12, 2019.

Anne was born August 15th, 1940, in Buchanan, Virginia to Louis Evertte Styne and Doris M Garrett. Anne attended Radford University in Radford, Virginia and Florida State University, where she studied Business Administration. Anne received, "Top Secret Clearance" from the government and transferred to Alaska with the White Alice project in November 1964, luckily missing the Great Alaska Earthquake. She was the Executive Assistant to the CEO, of RCA.

She worked for Alaska State Bank for one year prior to moving to Homer, Alaska, and there she worked for Homer Electric Association and Inlet Insurance where she began her sales career selling car and homeowners insurance. Anne always said that her 4 years in Homer seemed like 37! Anne next moved to Palmer, Alaska, where she was a paralegal for John Shaw part-time until Bill Tull hired her full-time for 4 years.

After being a paralegal, she was talked into her true career and passion, Real Estate. She attended real estate school with Sally of the Valley and in 1974, Anne began her real estate career. She started with Wasilla Realty, where Sam Williams was the Broker. She then opened Country Realty in 1976, with Bob Barry, DeAnn Gleason, Ethan Williams and Terry Ellis. This endeavor lasted 3-4 years before they merged with Heritage with Ken Calhoun and Dale Price. Her next adventure was C-21 Crawford and she stated, "They sold me". She became associated with Jack White Real Estate in December 1996, when she walked over a group of licensees. Anne remained with Jack White through their merger with Prudential Vista. Anne was with Jack White for 23 years. She was extremely proud of her status as a Realtor Emeritus bestowed upon her by the National Association of Realtors for her 40+ years of continuous service as a member of the professional association.

Anne knew everyone and everyone knew, and admired her in the real estate community statewide. Anne will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her terrific sense of humor, her vault of information, her garden of good and evil, her need to be warm, her love for Alaska and her unwillingness to travel far from her home in Wasilla.

Anne is survived by her beloved spouse, Ralph Mann of 33 years, her adopted daughter Kelly Draper of Kansas and Shelly DeJansen of Kansas.

Anne also is survived by her two dogs, Bandit and Shooter. She is preceded by her former spouses, Bill Curtis and Larry Weik and her former fiance Michael DeJansen.

A scholarship fund will be set up in Anne's name for scholarships to be used for Realtor members seeking education. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Valley Board of Realtors, 741 E Susitna Ave, Wasilla, AK 99654.

