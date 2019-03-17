Anneliese Voegele, 96, passed away on March 5, 2019, at Providence Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska.
Anneliese was born on May 24, 1922, in Germany. At the end of World War II, Anneliese's brother introduced her to Norbert Voegele. They ended up marrying, and after several duty stations, eventually moved to Alaska in 1969. Anneliese lived at both Fort Richardson and Eagle River in Alaska. She enjoyed golfing, swimming, playing bridge and painting. She was a very active woman.
Anneliese is survived by her son, Bruce; and daughter, Karen; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Norbert; and son, Walter.
Anneliese will be interred at Fort Richardson National Cemetery, next to her husband, at a later date.
Arrangements were made with Janssen's Evergreen Memorial Chapel.
