Anson LeVake Renshaw Jr., died peacefully on Aug. 18, 2019, with his family by his bedside. LeVake or ""Sonny"" was born on June 11, 1934, in Seattle, Wash., to Anson LeVake Renshaw and Sarah M. Renshaw. His family embarked a steamship from Seattle to Seward, Alaska, and arrived on July 7, 1940. The family settled in Anchorage, Alaska, and he spent his summers at his father's gold mine, the Gold Cord, in the Willow Creek Mining District, along with his siblings.

He graduated from Anchorage High School in 1952 and the University of Alaska Fairbanks School of Mines in 1958. He also met his bride, Katherine, while at UAF. He worked as a consulting engineer most of his adult life. In the 1970s, he owned and operated a mineral testing laboratory and in the 1980s, he placer mined in the Nelchina Mining District.

LeVake leaves behind his loving wife of 62 years, Kathy; sister, Jean Peterson; brother, Dan Renshaw; daughters, Kelly Clemmer (Tim), Suzanne Phelps (Larry), Jeanne Kotter (Mark), Lisa Renshaw and Kim Graham (Dan); and, son ""Buster"" Anson L. Renshaw III (Chloe').He also leaves behind12 grandchildren; 11great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Jimmy.

No services are planned, but his ashes will be spread in Hatcher Pass at a later time, next to his parents' ashes. He was man of absolute integrity and honesty. Through life and at the end, LeVake did it his way!



