On Friday, March 29, 2019, Anthony G. King lost his battle to cancer. Anthony, aka "Buzz" as he was known to his family and friends, was born on Aug. 3, 1971, in Pomona, Calif. His family moved to Alaska in 1976, and he later lived in Florida, Arizona, Hawaii and Washington state, making his way back to Alaska to make Soldotna his home.
Anthony was a fun-loving soul, he loved his family, fishing, story-telling, being around people and cooking for others, making sure to take care of them before himself.
Anthony is survived by his wife, Lucinda (Mullan) King; daughter, Ashley Armstrong of Anchorage; his mother, Beverly Hajenga of Soldotna, Alaska; brothers, Mark West of Anchorage, James Taylor of Washington; Uncle Randy Bird of Soldotna; and Aunt Paula and Uncle Kent of Washington.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 9007 Sahalee Drive, Anchorage AK 99507.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Apr. 5, 2019