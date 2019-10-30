Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home 11621 Old Seward Highway Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-344-1497 Memorial service 1:00 PM ChangePoint Church Send Flowers Obituary

April Lucille Juliussen, age 55, passed away at her home in Anchorage, Alaska, on Aug. 22, 2019, after a lengthy illness. She was surrounded by loving family. She was born in Anchorage on Feb. 28, 1964, to the late Wilbur Finnesand and Lucille (Craig) Lincoln, just a few minutes behind her identical twin sister, Audrey Lucille Morlock. April was an original shareholder of Ahtna Corporation, and the Native Village of Kluti-Kaah. She was 1982 graduate of East Anchorage High School. On Aug. 17, 1985, she married Robert "Bob" Juliussen, and they recently celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary. Together they had two children: Audrey Ann and Jens Robert Juliussen. Her children were her greatest joy and she was extremely proud of their accomplishments. Audrey Ann is a 2017 Stanford graduate, and Jens is a freshman playing college hockey for Maryville University in St. Louis, Mo.

A gifted athlete and fierce competitor, April loved playing sports. Countless hours were spent on the ice, field or court, often playing on multiple teams during a single season. She played many team sports, including hockey, softball and basketball. April was an avid runner and was competitive in many race formats. She qualified and competed in the Boston Marathon four times; she was an ultra marathon runner and mountain runner. April was a veteran - more than 10 finishes - of the Mt. Marathon race in Seward, Alaska, where she constantly placed in her age group with her best run a ninth place finish overall. She also enjoyed obstacle races and was a national age group champion in Spartan races.

A loyal friend, she always was ready to help family, friends, and her community, no matter the job. Often noted for her strength and work ethic, she could perform the work of an army, no matter the time of day, if it would help a friend in need. The deep bond with her identical twin Audrey was a constant in her life. All life moments, big or small, were shared with one another. Audrey's eight children and seven, almost eight, grandchildren were integral in her daily life. When April wasn't working or playing sports she was with her children, and her nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews, helping her twin raise and love all of the children in their life. Auntie April was there. She loved them all as if they were her own.

For nearly 30 years April worked for the United States Postal Service as a Collection Carrier and for many of those years she served as a union steward for NALC Branch 4319. She won many customer service awards throughout her time with the post office.

April's energy for life was boundless and every moment was lived to the fullest. Even when facing a long battle with cancer, she never wavered, fought tirelessly and showed her family and friends what true courage and strength looked like.

She is preceded in death by her father, Wilbur Finnesand; brother-in-law, Rick Morlock; and grandparents, Neil and Hannah Finnesand and Nick and Ina Lincoln. She is survived by loving husband and children, Bob, Audrey and Jens; her mom and dad, Lucille and Arnold Lincoln; siblings, Pamalea Finnesand, Audrey Morlock and Calvin Finnesand (Amy Finnesand); sisters-in-law, Karen Reeve (Whitham Reeve) and Sonda Juliussen; brothers-in-law, Richard, John and Tim Juliussen; nephews and nieces - including great-nephews and great-nieces - Zack, Rick, Kristine and Haidyn, Jeremy and Harlow, April and Brock, Kirstin, Dillon, Jaxon, Juniper Blue and Atlas, Marissa, Patrick, Elim and Lawanna April, Katrina, Natalie Rose, Zoe, Zella, Prudence Rain, Sonda and Annalise, Whitham, Natasha and Dodge and Chrissy; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and countless friends from sports, work and volunteering.

A memorial service will be held at ChangePoint Church on Nov. 23, 2019, at 1 p.m.



