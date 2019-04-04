Archie O. Hicks, 86, of Owensboro, Ky., passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019, at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born in Hebbardsville in Henderson County, Ky., on April 17, 1932, he was the son of the late Arch and Mary Virginia Haynes Hicks. Mr. Hicks was retired from South Central Bell, where he worked as a lineman for more than 30 years and was active with the Telephone Pioneers. He was a member of First Baptist Church and the Maverick Sunday School Class. Mr. Hicks was a huge UK fan and a regular at the "morning coffee, local news and problem solvers group," the McDonalds at Wesleyan Park chapter. He was an Army veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wives, Shirley Hill Hicks (2002) and Bonnie Hamilton Hicks (2005); and sisters, Sierra Hicks, Polly Buckles and Theresa Allen.
Surviving are sons, Archie "Sonny" Hicks, Marty (Ginger) Hicks and Wayne (Sandy) Hicks, all of Owensboro; a daughter, Debby (Tim) Benningfield of Anchorage, Alaska; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; his lady-friend, Margaret Edge; brothers, Otis Hicks of Owensboro and Calvin Hicks of Piedmont, Ala.; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019, at First Baptist Church with Revs. Wesley Dunn and Eddie Duke officiating. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and after 9 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at First Baptist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to First Baptist Church.
Memories and condolences for the Archie Hicks may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Apr. 4, 2019