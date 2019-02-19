Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Areathia "Danielle" Simmons, lifelong resident of Alaska was born on Aug. 7, 1980, and passed away peacefully on Feb. 12, 2019, with her family and extended family by her side. Danielle was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska, and was a member of the New Season Christian Center.

Danielle was the youngest of three children born to Phylia Simmons and Cordice Simmons. Danielle will forever be remembered by her family and friends. She enjoyed shopping, traveling, sign language, reading lips, oils, puzzles, and cooking. She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Areathia "Mother" Smith; uncles, Jesse Payne, Rubie Payne, Robert "Dap" Smith and Jesse Smith.

She is survived by her mother, Phylia Simmons; father, Cordice Simmons; brother, Deon (Shanieka) Simmons; sister Sherice (Tyrone) Massey; grandparents, Clifton and Juanita Simmons; great-uncle and great-aunt, Elzie and Dorothy Williams; uncles, Cornelius Smith, David "Donnell" Smith and Lynwood Queen; aunt, Devora Heads-Smith; nephews, Shaquelle Massey, Dondre Massey and Shaun Sosa; nieces, Abigail Simmons and Allison Simmons; great-nephews, Jayvion Massey, Isaac Sosa and Jesse Sosa; great-niece, Braya Sosa; great-cousins, Elizabeth and Henderson Wallace; cousins, Kenneth and Renita Williams; and foster son, Kai'ell Payne-Deason; along with countless cousins, extended family members, and friends whom were blessed to know her.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Jeremy Gitomer and Liberty Dialysis staff for the wonderful care they gave to Danielle.

Danielle touched the lives of many people with her smile and love. She maintained her strong will all the way to the end. Her family said, "she was respectfully feared by all her nieces and nephews." Family and friends are invited to attend an Anchorage visitation service on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. and a memorial service at 11 a.m. at First CME Church, 3600 MacInnes Street, Anchorage, AK 99508. Burial will take place immediately following the service at Anchorage Memorial Park, 3535 East 9th Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99505.

Pallbearers will be Leona Calip, Jade Von Halle, Britney Thompson, Nikki Thompson, Sunni Mebane, Michelle Marshall, and Clyesha Madrey. Honorary Pallbearers will be Clifton Simmons, Lynwood Queen, Robert Smith, Jr., Cedric Morgan, Jerrell Deason, Anthony Bryant, Erik Cummings, Robert Dyett, Larry Jones, John Frank, Mayo Jack Sr., Mayo (Trey) Jack Jr., Louie Stephens, and Val Calip.

