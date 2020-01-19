Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 11:00 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church Wasilla , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Arlene Chapman passed away on Jan. 11, 2020, at the age of 89.

A Service will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wasilla, Alaska, on Feb. 5, 2020, at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow.

Arlene was born to Carl and Adeline Yaeger in St. Cloud, Minn., and was the second of four children. She moved to Alaska in the early 1950s, where she met Harry Chapman. They married in 1956, and were blessed with 10 children, including one set of triplets and two sets of twins: daughters Cheryl Przybyla, Lynn Laubenstein and Tina Denton, and sons Scott, Robert (who died two days after he was born), Guy, Craig, Aaron (who died in 2019), Kirk and Brett.

An amazing woman, during the 1960s, while raising nine kids during the day, she worked nights. Arlene spent many years working in health care including at Anchorage Community Hospital and later for doctors Paul Sayer, Kenneth Behymer and Arndt and Marianne von Hippel.

Arlene's husband Harry died in 1979. She is survived by eight children; her sister, Juanita Pielmeier of Washington, D.C.; her brother, Vernon of Topeka, Kan.; along with 32 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Arlene will be buried at Angelus Cemetery in Anchorage, next to her husband.

