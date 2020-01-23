Arminella Ella Fisher, 68, passed away on Oct. 17, 2019, at Alaska Regional Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska. A private family viewing was held on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the Cremation Society of Alaska. Her cremated remains will be scattered at South Naknek, Alaska.

Arminella was born on May 11, 1951, in South Naknek. She married Clayton Fisher on July 11, 1989. Arminella worked for Cook Inlet Regional Corporation, Bureau of Indian Affairs, and at the Naknek School and with Naknek Electric Association. Over the years, she lived in South Naknek, Naknek, Marysville, Washington and finally Anchorage.

She enjoyed knitting, playing bingo and being a housewife.

Her family wrote, "She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother."

Arminella is survived by her husband, Clayton Fisher of Anchorage; son, Clayton Gottschalk of Anchorage; granddaughter, Jordan Andrews of Mountain Village, Alaska; great-grandchildren, Autman and Parker Andrews of Mountain Village; sister, Hazel Schroeder of Dillingham, Alaska; sister-in-law, Gally Johnson of Anchorage; nieces, Betty Johnson of South Naknek, Sheila Johnson of Anchorage, Meredith Johnson of Anchorage and Melinda Johnson of King Salmon, Alaska; and nephews, Jack Johnson of Mountain Village, Jason Johnson of King Salmon and Clifford Johnson of Anchorage.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Cliff and Betty Johnson; brother, Maynard Johnson; and niece, Marlene Andrews.