Arnfinn Kvernplassen, "Arnie," passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on March 7, 2019. He was born near Elverum, Norway, to Gudor and Anna Kvernplassen on Nov. 25, 1927.

Prior to Arnfinn's death, he wished to relay the following:

"In 1947, I served in the Norwegian Army that included six months of occupation duty in Germany. In the fall of 1950, I immigrated to Alaska. I served in the

After my discharge I married Joyce Dinkel and we raised five children while I kept trying to find a better job. After the earthquake in 1964, with the railroad yard destroyed in Seward, we moved to Whittier, Alaska, where I got into the power plant; from there I transferred to the Fort Richardson power plant, where I ended up as shift foreman before I retired in 1979.

I leave behind my wife, Joyce, of 64 years; five children, Kathleen Plunkett (Rex), Paul Kvernplassen (Theresa), Susan Kvernplassen (Scott Foster), Ruth Kvernplassen (Mike Robinson) and James Kvernplassen (Marnie Marano); 11 grandchildren, Kevin, Harold, Erik, Elise, Kari, Shawn, Christopher, Daniel, Angela, Kristina and Jacob; and eight great-grandchildren. I have many friends and extended family members in the United States, Norway and Sweden. Lots of thanks to my wife Joyce for all of the years we had together."

We wish to recognize all of the kindness and care that was provided to us by the VA, military, doctors, Valley Hospice and the ResCare providers.

There will be a graveside service at Wasilla Aurora Cemetery on May 17, 2019, at 2 p.m., with a Military Chaplain and Honor Guard.

