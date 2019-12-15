Artemon Levshakoff (1961 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Artemon Levshakoff.
Service Information
Legacy Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Witzleben Chapel
1707 S. Bragaw St.
Anchorage, AK
99508
(800)-820-1682
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Legacy Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Witzleben Chapel
1707 S. Bragaw St.
Anchorage, AK 99508
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Artemon Levshakoff was called home on Dec. 6, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska. Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Legacy Witzleben Funeral Home, 1707 South Bragaw Street in Anchorage.
Art was born in Tatitlek, Alaska, on April 7, 1961, the son of Joseph and Katherine Levshakoff.
His family stated: "Art was a very giving person, sometimes a little too much, but that was Art. He had such a big heart with so much love to give. Although we will miss him dearly, we know he is in a better place, with his mom, dad and brothers - what better place to be?"
Art is preceded in death by his father, Joseph; mother, Katherine; and brothers, Joseph Jr., Martin, twins Eugene and Leroy, Phillip, Jerry and Melvin.
He is survived by his sister, Elaine; brothers, Carlo and Steve; his daughters, Jillian Harness, Nicole and Katherine; grandchildren, Tyler, Phoenix and Jackson; his extended family Deidra Cabbil and the Carters; and many nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to Legacy Witzleben Funeral Home. To share words of comfort with the family, please visit www.legacyalaska.com.
logo
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Dec. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.