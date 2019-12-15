Artemon Levshakoff was called home on Dec. 6, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska. Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Legacy Witzleben Funeral Home, 1707 South Bragaw Street in Anchorage.
Art was born in Tatitlek, Alaska, on April 7, 1961, the son of Joseph and Katherine Levshakoff.
His family stated: "Art was a very giving person, sometimes a little too much, but that was Art. He had such a big heart with so much love to give. Although we will miss him dearly, we know he is in a better place, with his mom, dad and brothers - what better place to be?"
Art is preceded in death by his father, Joseph; mother, Katherine; and brothers, Joseph Jr., Martin, twins Eugene and Leroy, Phillip, Jerry and Melvin.
He is survived by his sister, Elaine; brothers, Carlo and Steve; his daughters, Jillian Harness, Nicole and Katherine; grandchildren, Tyler, Phoenix and Jackson; his extended family Deidra Cabbil and the Carters; and many nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to Legacy Witzleben Funeral Home. To share words of comfort with the family, please visit www.legacyalaska.com.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Dec. 15, 2019