Art Mills was born in Kotzebue, Alaska, to Alice Croll and the late Levy Mills Jr. He was raised in Kotzebue and lived in Anchorage, Alaska. His first and middle names were after both grandfathers, whom he highly respected.

The love he was taught was passed on to his children. He was proud of all his children, and was quick to share a story of their accomplishments. In his free time, he enjoyed going to the movies and watching sports, his favorite being basketball. He liked to keep a clean house and cook meals for his family.

Art was caring and quick to help. He never had a harsh word for anyone. He was a good friend with a warm smile, and a great sense of humor. He was a friend to all, and knew when someone needed a hug. He was a loyal friend and respected everyone's values. He was a quiet man. He had many good traits and respected our Inupiaq values.

He liked to work with his hands and be outside. Most of his life he worked in the construction, electrical and logistics fields. He was a hard worker, and passed on those values to his children.

To say he will be greatly missed is an understatement, especially his warmth, kind words, smile that let you know that everything was going to be okay and that wholehearted throw-your-head-back laugh. He was loved.

Art is survived by his mother, Allie Croll and Al Honeywell; children: Elysa MacKenzie and grandson Tyler Norell Jr.; Anna, Alexandrea and Alec Mills; stepdaughter, Kaylee Reich; and stepson, Devin MacKenzie; sisters and their families: Annette, Stephen and Ryan Zella; Andrea Croll and children Aiden and Avery; and Aleya Croll and children Marie and Marilyn. Art had many friends, extended family and relatives.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Annie and Levi Mills Sr. and Marie and Art Fields Sr.; father, Levy "Beanie" Mills Jr.; aunts and uncles, Beatrice and Clifford Mills Sr., Lorena Engstrom, Norma Mills, Raymond Mills, Charlie Mills, Gary Mills, Lorena Ward and Jeff

Smith ; and cousin, Ronna Engstrom.A Celebration of Life was held in Anchorage on Jan. 19, 2019, at Central Lutheran Church, and also at the Kotzebue Friends Church on Jan. 22, 2019, followed by a potluck. He was buried at the family's Native allotment at Ivik outside of Kotzebue on Jan. 23, 2019. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019

