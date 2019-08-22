Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM Immanuel Presbyterian Church 2311 Pembroke Street Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Arthur Potts, long time Alaska resident, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Mat-Su Regional Hospital in Wasilla, Alaska, following a short illness.

Art was born in Richmond, Ky., on Feb. 13, 1940, to Charlena and Bill Potts. Art graduated from Eastern Kentucky University in 1963, and, following graduation, married Joanne van Peursem, whom he'd known since preschool days. He graduated from the Louisville Presbyterian Seminary in 1967, and was ordained a Minister of Word and Sacrament in the Presbyterian Church USA. His first pastorate was in Hydaburg, Alaska, a tiny Haida village on Prince of Wales Island. In 1971, he went back to school and became a mental health counselor and later a social worker. In 1974, he and his family moved to Anchorage, Alaska, where he worked in mental health and social work until his retirement.

His friends have commented that he was "one of a kind," that he had such a gentle spirit, that he was always there for anyone who needed him and that he always put others needs first. He will be missed by many.

He and Joanne moved to a small farm outside Wasilla in 1998, where he spent his retirement years enjoying raising reindeer, horses, chickens and pigs, as well as growing his own hay and vegetable gardens. He loved to cook and entertain visitors with his great meals.

Art is survived by his wife of 56 years; and his daughter, Valerie (Jason Paulsen); and son, Jim; as well as Aimee Cutshall, who was his daughter in every way except blood. He leaves grandchildren, Annabelle Potts, Samuel Coomey-Potts and Jasmine Collman; and beloved - and well-trained - Doberman, Lady, who he always had with him where ever he went; as well as numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

A memorial service will be held at Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 2311 Pembroke Street in Anchorage, on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at 2 p.m. Because Art had a special passion for the homeless, especially children, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to My House Mat-Su Youth Center, 300 North Willow Street, Wasilla, AK 99654; or online at



