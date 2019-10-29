Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Sylvia. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 6:00 PM American Legion Post 33 21426 Old Glenn Highway Chugiak , AK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



Art served from 1960 until 1988 with Honor and Distinction as an Aircraft Electrical Technician, and retired with rank of Master Sergeant. He received many awards and citations for his service and achievements, in and out of the service.

Art and was a life member of " ," , as well as the American Legion and the NRA. Following his Air Force career, Art became a professional photographer and worked for newspapers and then several magazines as a wildlife photographer. Art then attended U.A.A. and received his bachelor's degree in computer programming and taught computer programming until he retired. Arthur and his wife Barbara donated monthly to The Lakota's St. Joseph's Indian School and yearly to the Disable American Veterans and the programs. Art was known as easy going, and had a gentle soul. He will be missed by those that knew him.

A "Celebration of Life" will be held at the American Legion Post 33, located at 21426 Old Glenn Highway in Chugiak, Alaska, on Nov. 8, 2019, at 6 p.m. It will be a potluck. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made towards one or all of the charities Arthur and Barbara donated to regularly: The , The s programs and the Lakota St. Joseph's Indian School. Arthur passed away before having a celebration of life for his wife Barbara. This will be a joint celebration of life for Arthur and Barbara Sylvia. Arthur Sylvia of Eagle River, Alaska, passed away, at the age of 77, on July 19, 2019, at Alaska Regional Hospital. Arthur was born on March 4, 1942, is Acushnet, Mass. Arthur is predeceased by his first wife, Midori; and second wife, Barbara. Art is survived by two brothers, Stephen and Donald, who live in New Bedford, Mass., where Art was born and raised and graduated high school before joining the U.S. Air Force Art served from 1960 until 1988 with Honor and Distinction as an Aircraft Electrical Technician, and retired with rank of Master Sergeant. He received many awards and citations for his service and achievements, in and out of the service.Art and was a life member of " ," , as well as the American Legion and the NRA. Following his Air Force career, Art became a professional photographer and worked for newspapers and then several magazines as a wildlife photographer. Art then attended U.A.A. and received his bachelor's degree in computer programming and taught computer programming until he retired. Arthur and his wife Barbara donated monthly to The Lakota's St. Joseph's Indian School and yearly to the Disable American Veterans and the programs. Art was known as easy going, and had a gentle soul. He will be missed by those that knew him.A "Celebration of Life" will be held at the American Legion Post 33, located at 21426 Old Glenn Highway in Chugiak, Alaska, on Nov. 8, 2019, at 6 p.m. It will be a potluck. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made towards one or all of the charities Arthur and Barbara donated to regularly: The , The s programs and the Lakota St. Joseph's Indian School. Arthur passed away before having a celebration of life for his wife Barbara. This will be a joint celebration of life for Arthur and Barbara Sylvia. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Oct. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.