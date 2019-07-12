Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Arvilla "Arvy" Irene McAllister, 74, died peacefully surrounded by family on June 21, 2019, in the Olympic Medical Center after complications from an aggressive cancer.

Arvy was born on Dec. 17, 1944, to Ruth Monroe Potts and Percy David Bartlett in Alameda, Calif. She moved to Alaska in 1974 for work, eventually retiring with the National Park Service as a paralegal. Arvy married the love of her life, James McAllister, in Chugiak, Alaska, on May 26, 1979, and they had their son Sean. While in Alaska, Arvy found a family in the Eagle River Presbyterian Church, where she was a member. Arvy and James moved to Port Angeles, Wash., in 2006.

Arvy enjoyed quilting for herself and others with the Quilts of Valor and Sunbonnet Sue Quilt Clubs, traveling around the world, spending time with family and friends, playing board and card games, rooting for the 49ers and exploring genealogy connections.

Arvilla is survived by her husband, James McAllister of Port Angeles; son and daughter-in-law, Sean and Lyndsey McAllister of Middletown, Del.; stepson, James McAllister of Tualatin, Ore.; sisters, Mary Whitman of Santa Rosa, Calif., and Phyllis Tieck of Sacramento, Calif.; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Julie Bartlett of Gardnerville, Nev.; sisters-in-law, Judy Bartlett of San Antonio, Texas, and Robin Braxton of Oregon City, Ore.; and brother-in-law, Dale McAllister of Hoquiam, Wash. She is preceded in death by her brother, David Bartlett.

A private celebration of life will be held in Port Angeles and Lake Tahoe. In lieu of flowers, donations in Arvy's memory may be made to the Sunbonnet Sue Quilt Club for use in community quilts, P.O. Box 211, Sequim, WA 98382; or to the OMC Foundation/Cancer Center,1015 Georgiana Street., Port Angeles, WA 98362.

