Asher "Jack" Williamson, 97, died peacefully on Oct. 5, 2019, at Marietta House in Anchorage, Alaska. Jack was born on Dec. 18, 1921, in Casper, Wyo., to Asher Judson and Chloe Althea Williamson.
Jack was enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1942, and was serving as a Lieutenant and Commander of the Anti-aircraft Detachment in Long Beach Army Air Field, Calif., when he met his future wife, Willonette, who was working for Douglas Aircraft. When they returned to Casper, they opened and operated the Court Grocery for many years. Jack built several houses and cabins in Alaska and the Lower 48. While visiting Alaska in 1960, the couple caught the bug and moved the family to Anchorage in 1961. Jack owned Mountain View Sports for more than 40 years - a perfect dream business for an avid and knowledgeable sportsman. Jack was a skilled pilot and a big game guide. He was proud to say he managed to accomplish nearly everything he set out to do in this life, including acquiring many excellent friends who enhanced his life greatly.
Jack is survived by his daughters, Janis G. Williamson, Kim A. (Rodney W.) Vitt and Julie A. (John) Staser; daughter-in-law, Sharon Williamson; grandchildren, Alan "Jack" (Cory) Williamson, Joanna L. Williamson, Tyler K. (Lindsay) Williamson, Jay W. Knight, Ashleigh A. (Will) Helm, Skyler J. W. (Marina) Vitt, Jake W. Staser and John C. Staser; 13 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Jack was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 71 years, Willonette; their son, Alan "Jack" Williamson; and his three brothers, Denby J. Williamson, Adrian Williamson and David McKnight Williamson from Casper.
A service will be held on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at 5 p.m., at Legacy Funeral Home Heritage Chapel, 440 East Klatt Road in Anchorage.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Oct. 9, 2019