Ashley Noelle Gamage passed away on Aug. 25, 2019, at Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Ashley was born on July 2, 1984, to Robert and Bernice Lloyd at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C. She became a resident of Anchorage, Alaska, as a bright eyed two year old. Ashley is a graduate of Dimond High School and Charter Community College.
Ashley is survived by her husband of seven years, Gabriel; and children, Charlotte, Vivienne and Genevieve; parents, Robert and Bernice Lloyd of Anchorage; sisters, Donna Orton (Kevin) of Seattle, Wash., and Adana Protonentis (Orion) of SeaTac, Wash.; niece, Bernice Rosa Lloyd; and many other nieces and nephews. Ashley left an indelible mark on all who knew her, especially her closest friend from middle school, Karina Liranzo.
Vigil services will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at St. Benedict's Catholic Church, 8110 Jewel Lake Road in Anchorage. A Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at St. Benedict's, with burial following at Angelus Memorial Park.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Aug. 30, 2019