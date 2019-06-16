Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bliley's Funeral Homes 3801 Augusta Ave Richmond , VA 23230 (804)-355-3800 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bliley's Funeral Homes 3801 Augusta Ave Richmond , VA 23230 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Bliley's Funeral Homes 3801 Augusta Ave Richmond , VA 23230 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Audrey Wood

Audrey was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Colonel (Ret-USMC) Frederick Arlen Smith Sr.; her sister, Adelle W. Cumby; and two brothers, George Brooke Wood and James Alexander Wood.

Audrey was born on Feb. 16, 1929, to Annie Warsing Wood and John Daniel Wood in Buckingham, Va.

She leaves to cherish many wonderful memories her three sons, Brian Hayden Smith, Frederick Arlen Smith Jr. and William Daniel Smith (Angela J. Smith). Audrey also leaves behind two sisters, Anne Jamerson (Irving) and Joyce Edwards (John); as well as two brothers, John Daniel Wood Jr. and Franklin Delano Wood (Betty); five granddaughters, Elizabeth, Cydney, Raegan, Darrian and Mya; two grandsons, Treigh and Jesse; and one great-granddaughter, Ella (Raegan).

In 1973, Audrey moved from Richmond, Va., to Anchorage, Alaska, with her husband and three boys, and where she enjoyed all of the adventures Alaska had to offer, such as, fishing, camping, golfing, riding three-wheelers, walking nature trails, cross-country skiing, snow-machining and bowling. Audrey also enjoyed traveling, especially to the family's winter retreat in Hawaii, ocean cruises, Europe, and RV-ing across the Lower 48. Audrey returned to Richmond in 1986, where she became an active member of the Ladies Gold League in Brandermill, the Woodlake Women's Club and joined a ladies' bowling league. Fred and Audrey would move several more times from Ridge Manor, Fla., to Kilmarnock, Va., then Matoaca, Va., and finally their final resting spot in Glen Allen.

Audrey leaves behind a legacy of being an incredible wife, mother, sister and friend to all that had a pleasure of her company. She will be missed by many, however, now she is once again holding her husband and love-of-her-life's hand for eternity.

