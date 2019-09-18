Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

August John Suess Jr., 72, of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away on Sept. 9, 2019, at Anschutz University Hospital in Aurora, Colo.

A private celebration of life will be held in Anchorage on Sept. 29, 2019.

Auggie was born on July 31, 1947, in San Jose, Calif., to August Sr. and Dorothy Suess. He graduated from Soquel High School in 1966.

Auggie married Susan Lockwood after graduation and to this union four children were born. Auggie worked for the union in California before relocating to Oregon.

Auggie later married Billee Wallingford and relocated to Ft. Morgan, Colo. Auggie worked on a large farm and later managed a tire store. Later, they relocated to Martin, S.D., and he began his career in the automotive industry working at Bair Ford. Auggie also enjoyed racing stock cars in Merriman, Neb. Auggie and Billee were blessed with one child.

Auggie then married Linda Long; to this union two children were born. Auggie and Linda lived in Crookston, Neb., where he worked on a farm before becoming employed at Weston Grain & Feed for six years. Auggie loved gardening and canning his harvest. Auggie relocated to Alaska.

Auggie worked at Tiremobile in Anchorage, before purchasing and owning the business for over 25 years. Apart from work and running a business, Auggie enjoyed playing men's softball, attending hockey games, fishing, dipnetting, hunting and spending time with family and friends. He was loved and respected by his clients, neighbors and friends. Auggie sold Tiremobile hoping to enjoy some of his greatest passions in life.

Auggie is survived by his seven children; Jennifer Sargent of Colorado, Jeanette (Brian) Foster of Colorado, Julie Vanas of Washington, John Lockwood of California, James (Dianne) Suess of California, Jason Suess of Europe and Kayla Tucker of South Dakota; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three sisters, Virginia (Steve) Martin, Maryanne (Dennis) Wise and Roseanna (Preston) Schmidt, all of Oregon; and one brother, William (Nancy) Suess of Alaska.

