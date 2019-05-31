August L. Rand, of Girard, Pa., and formerly of Anchorage, Alaska, died on Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Erie, Pa., following a brief illness. August, "Papa Gus," will be missed by all.
He was a heavy equipment operator in the area and sub-contracted for the U.S. Government while in Anchorage.
Survivors include his mother, Janice Rand of Girard; two sons, Kyle R. Rand and Casey L. Rand (Kristin); five sisters, Nancy Rupp (Timothy) of Anchorage, Betty Rand of Anchorage, and Rose Thompson (Mark), Annie Rand and Lorie Rand all of Pennsylvania; brothers, Tony Rand, Jerry Rand (Sandra), Francis "Duke" Rand and Daniel Rand, all of Pennsylvania; a grandson, Hunter Rand; and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday June 1, 2019, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. to the time of service at 6 p.m., at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main St. East, Girard, PA 16417.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to August Rand memorial fund, c/o Edder Funeral Home.
To send condolences or memorials visit edderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on May 31, 2019