August Rand (1960 - 2019)
  • "Prayers for you to rest in peace with no more pain and..."
    - Robin Roberts
    - Susan McQueeney
  • "May the God of all comfort continue to comfort and bless..."
    - Rose B
  • "Rest In Peace Augie. Prayers of comfort for Augie's family"
Service Information
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA
16417
(814)-774-4306
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
Obituary
August L. Rand, of Girard, Pa., and formerly of Anchorage, Alaska, died on Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Erie, Pa., following a brief illness. August, "Papa Gus," will be missed by all.
He was a heavy equipment operator in the area and sub-contracted for the U.S. Government while in Anchorage.
Survivors include his mother, Janice Rand of Girard; two sons, Kyle R. Rand and Casey L. Rand (Kristin); five sisters, Nancy Rupp (Timothy) of Anchorage, Betty Rand of Anchorage, and Rose Thompson (Mark), Annie Rand and Lorie Rand all of Pennsylvania; brothers, Tony Rand, Jerry Rand (Sandra), Francis "Duke" Rand and Daniel Rand, all of Pennsylvania; a grandson, Hunter Rand; and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday June 1, 2019, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. to the time of service at 6 p.m., at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main St. East, Girard, PA 16417.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to August Rand memorial fund, c/o Edder Funeral Home.
To send condolences or memorials visit edderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on May 31, 2019
