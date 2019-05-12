Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara "Babs" Morrison Hart, 62, of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away on April 18, 2019 after a long battle with MS.

She was preceded in death by her parents Randall and Jeanette Morrison. Her sister, Teresa Henry, passed away in October 2018.

Babs is survived by her children: Bonnie Hart, Erin McFadden and Danny McFadden. She will be missed by her grandchildren: Shaelynn, Christian, Charles, Austin and Elyse. Also left to cherish her memory are 11 brothers and sisters and their families: Dan Morrison, Ginger Winfree, Jim Morrison, Pat Shipley, Bonnie Byers, Sandi Nelsen, Wes Clubb, Teri Gurske, Lauren Gordon, Karilee Wilson and Mari Schatschieder. Babs loved and was loved by many in-laws, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. JoAnn Morrison and Hallie Green Morrison Stewart were like sisters to her.

A private Celebration of Life will be held on May 19, 2019, at her niece's home in Wasilla, Alaska.

