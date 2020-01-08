Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Hixssen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Jane Hixssen, 85, passed away on Dec. 3, 2019, surrounded by family. Born on July 11, 1934, in Crystal Falls, Mich., she was the oldest child of Jane and Primo Tirapelli.

Barbara's family came to Alaska, following her father who worked at the Jonesville Coal Mine near Sutton, Alaska. Following her graduation in 1952 from Palmer High School in Alaska, Barbara returned to Michigan to attend beauty school. She eventually returned to establish her own beauty shops in Anchorage, first Beauty Haven followed by Barb's Creative Cove (where the current Federal building sits in downtown Anchorage). She was an incredibly hard worker and built a loyal client base throughout her years. Barbara was not only a successful beautician, but a dedicated and loving mother to her four children: Dawn, Jane, Kim and Michael.

Barbara is survived by all four of her children; 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter. Additionally, she was survived by three of her siblings: Mary Lou Coddington, Bobby Tirapelli and Sally Herman. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a younger brother, Joe Tirapelli. Over and above, she was loved by many people and will be forever remembered as a beautiful, kind and hardworking woman. Barbara Jane Hixssen, 85, passed away on Dec. 3, 2019, surrounded by family. Born on July 11, 1934, in Crystal Falls, Mich., she was the oldest child of Jane and Primo Tirapelli.Barbara's family came to Alaska, following her father who worked at the Jonesville Coal Mine near Sutton, Alaska. Following her graduation in 1952 from Palmer High School in Alaska, Barbara returned to Michigan to attend beauty school. She eventually returned to establish her own beauty shops in Anchorage, first Beauty Haven followed by Barb's Creative Cove (where the current Federal building sits in downtown Anchorage). She was an incredibly hard worker and built a loyal client base throughout her years. Barbara was not only a successful beautician, but a dedicated and loving mother to her four children: Dawn, Jane, Kim and Michael.Barbara is survived by all four of her children; 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter. Additionally, she was survived by three of her siblings: Mary Lou Coddington, Bobby Tirapelli and Sally Herman. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a younger brother, Joe Tirapelli. Over and above, she was loved by many people and will be forever remembered as a beautiful, kind and hardworking woman. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Jan. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close