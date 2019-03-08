Eagle River, Alaska, resident Mrs. Barbara Lorraine Sylvia passed away at home on Feb. 21, 2019, at the age of 72. She was born on Oct.16, 1946, in Newport, Mich.
In 1988, Barbara moved to Alaska, residing in Eagle River, Juneau and Wasilla. She was the proud owner of Alaska Direct Inc., as well as Matsu Courier Service. In a brief family statement, Barbara was described as "a strong-minded and self-made woman, who always stood her ground and spoke her truth against all odds."
She was preceded in death by her former spouse, Michael Laduke Sr.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Arthur Sylvia; and children, Rob Maddux of Glendale, Ariz., Michele Ingraham of Los Angeles, Calif., and Mikey Laduke of Wasilla, Alaska.
A family celebration of life for Barbara will be scheduled sometime at the end of spring or beginning of summer 2019.
Anchorage Funeral Home & Crematory
1800 Dare Ave.
Anchorage, AK 99515
(907) 345-2244
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 8, 2019