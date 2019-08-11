Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara McGaw-Gladen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime resident of Seattle, Wash., Ms. Barbara Ellen McGaw-Gladen died peacefully at Prestige Rehabilitation Care Center on Aug. 2, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska, at the age of 91.

Barbara was born on Feb. 10, 1928, in Cook County, Chicago, Ill., to Albert Gordon McGaw Sr. and Marion Williams-McGaw. Barbara graduated from North Community College with a degree in accounting. After college, Barbara began a writing career. She wrote various stories and poems. While visiting her family in Alaska, Barbara saw the Last Great Race "the Iditarod." Barbara was so inspired by the sport that she wrote a book called "Unbroken Bond," which tells a story of a young native women's life with her sled dogs. "Unbroken Bond" was published by Harmon Press in February 2009. Barbara's book can be found on Amazon's website.

In 2018, Barbara moved to Anchorage to be closer to her family. Barbara loved bowling, bingo, music, dancing and sewing along with her pet Chihuahua, Ms. Sweetie. She was an avid animal lover. Throughout her life Barbara gave shelter to many stray animals.

Barbara is survived by her brother, Richard McGaw of New Hampshire, Connecticut; her two daughters, Georgia Gladen and Sue Thomas-Hudson of Anchorage; grandchildren, James Torsen, Melissa Shanks of Anchorage, Brandon Shanks of Seattle, Michael Sandberg of Tennessee, and Eric Torsen of Poulsbo, Wash.; great-grandchildren, Jax DeRoma, Matthew Hudson, Marion Hudson, Olivia Hudson, William Hudson of Anchorage, and Colton and Denali, London, Sasha and Zoey Torsen of Washington. Barbara is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces and cousins living around the country.

Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Gladen; parents, Albert Gordon and Marion McGaw; her brothers, Gordon McGaw and Robert McGaw; her sister, Marion "Mimi" Herrmann; her grandson, Robert Torsen; great-granddaughter, Evalyn Sandberg; and her precious Ms. Sweetie.

We will miss Barbara's generosity and her creative abilities. A Memorial Service is scheduled for a later date. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of Flowers, please send your contributions to the , Friends of Pets, your local SPCA or . Condolences may be sent to Ms. Georgia Gladen and Ms. Sue Hudson at P.O. Box 1342, Palmer, AK 99645.



Longtime resident of Seattle, Wash., Ms. Barbara Ellen McGaw-Gladen died peacefully at Prestige Rehabilitation Care Center on Aug. 2, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska, at the age of 91.Barbara was born on Feb. 10, 1928, in Cook County, Chicago, Ill., to Albert Gordon McGaw Sr. and Marion Williams-McGaw. Barbara graduated from North Community College with a degree in accounting. After college, Barbara began a writing career. She wrote various stories and poems. While visiting her family in Alaska, Barbara saw the Last Great Race "the Iditarod." Barbara was so inspired by the sport that she wrote a book called "Unbroken Bond," which tells a story of a young native women's life with her sled dogs. "Unbroken Bond" was published by Harmon Press in February 2009. Barbara's book can be found on Amazon's website.In 2018, Barbara moved to Anchorage to be closer to her family. Barbara loved bowling, bingo, music, dancing and sewing along with her pet Chihuahua, Ms. Sweetie. She was an avid animal lover. Throughout her life Barbara gave shelter to many stray animals.Barbara is survived by her brother, Richard McGaw of New Hampshire, Connecticut; her two daughters, Georgia Gladen and Sue Thomas-Hudson of Anchorage; grandchildren, James Torsen, Melissa Shanks of Anchorage, Brandon Shanks of Seattle, Michael Sandberg of Tennessee, and Eric Torsen of Poulsbo, Wash.; great-grandchildren, Jax DeRoma, Matthew Hudson, Marion Hudson, Olivia Hudson, William Hudson of Anchorage, and Colton and Denali, London, Sasha and Zoey Torsen of Washington. Barbara is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces and cousins living around the country.Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Gladen; parents, Albert Gordon and Marion McGaw; her brothers, Gordon McGaw and Robert McGaw; her sister, Marion "Mimi" Herrmann; her grandson, Robert Torsen; great-granddaughter, Evalyn Sandberg; and her precious Ms. Sweetie.We will miss Barbara's generosity and her creative abilities. A Memorial Service is scheduled for a later date. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of Flowers, please send your contributions to the , Friends of Pets, your local SPCA or . Condolences may be sent to Ms. Georgia Gladen and Ms. Sue Hudson at P.O. Box 1342, Palmer, AK 99645. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.