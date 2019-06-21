Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara McNeil. View Sign Service Information Legacy Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Witzleben Chapel 1707 S. Bragaw St. Anchorage , AK 99508 (800)-820-1682 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM ChangePoint 6689 Changepoint Drive Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Ann (Mellin) McNeil, born on March 23, 1944, in Anchorage, Alaska, passed away of natural causes at home, at age 75, on June 15, 2019.

Barbara was married to the late Daniel McNeil. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Patricia Mellin; stepdaughter, Anne McNeil; and brother, Charles Mellin.

Barbara is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Muller, Kristina Cunningham and Danielle Page (Paul Page); stepdaughter, Dawn Francisco (Robert Francisco); stepson, Dan McNeil (Theresa McNeil); brother, Bob Mellin; sister, Beverly Tanner (Don Tanner); and grandchildren, Paisley Muller, Connor Cunningham, Ellie Cunningham, Elizabeth Page, Sam Page, Paul Page Jr., Suzanna Page, Michael Francisco and Eric Francisco (Sarah Zerkel).

Barbara graduated from Anchorage High School in 1962. She also ran for Miss Fur Rendezvous that same year. She worked at the Anchorage Times for several years. She then began a career in Human Resources at National Bank of Alaska. She started as a teller, and worked her way up to Vice President of Human Resources. Barbara continued her career in Human Resources at First National Bank of Alaska, and then at Providence Alaska Medical Center, where she retired in 2005.

Barbara was involved in her church and her community. She attended ChangePoint and served the Lord through her activities with the Winsome Widow Group and Priceless Alaska. She also supported Joy International and The Crisis Pregnancy Center. Barbara was very committed to community service. She graduated from the Anchorage Police Department's Citizen Police Academy. She was on the Sand Lake Community Council and participated in neighborhood patrols to keep our neighborhoods safe. She was appointed to the Commission on Aging by Governor Sarah Palin, where she served four years.

Barbara had a passion for gardening and was proud of her beautiful yard. But, the most important thing to Barbara was her faith and her family.

Friends and family are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life, officiated by Dan Jarrell, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 4 p.m., at ChangePoint, 6689 Changepoint Drive in Anchorage. There will be a private burial service at Fort Richardson National Cemetery.

Legacy Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Witzleben Chapel is handling arrangements, 1707 South Bragaw Street in Anchorage, 800-820-1682.

To share words of comfort with the family, please visit



Barbara Ann (Mellin) McNeil, born on March 23, 1944, in Anchorage, Alaska, passed away of natural causes at home, at age 75, on June 15, 2019.Barbara was married to the late Daniel McNeil. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Patricia Mellin; stepdaughter, Anne McNeil; and brother, Charles Mellin.Barbara is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Muller, Kristina Cunningham and Danielle Page (Paul Page); stepdaughter, Dawn Francisco (Robert Francisco); stepson, Dan McNeil (Theresa McNeil); brother, Bob Mellin; sister, Beverly Tanner (Don Tanner); and grandchildren, Paisley Muller, Connor Cunningham, Ellie Cunningham, Elizabeth Page, Sam Page, Paul Page Jr., Suzanna Page, Michael Francisco and Eric Francisco (Sarah Zerkel).Barbara graduated from Anchorage High School in 1962. She also ran for Miss Fur Rendezvous that same year. She worked at the Anchorage Times for several years. She then began a career in Human Resources at National Bank of Alaska. She started as a teller, and worked her way up to Vice President of Human Resources. Barbara continued her career in Human Resources at First National Bank of Alaska, and then at Providence Alaska Medical Center, where she retired in 2005.Barbara was involved in her church and her community. She attended ChangePoint and served the Lord through her activities with the Winsome Widow Group and Priceless Alaska. She also supported Joy International and The Crisis Pregnancy Center. Barbara was very committed to community service. She graduated from the Anchorage Police Department's Citizen Police Academy. She was on the Sand Lake Community Council and participated in neighborhood patrols to keep our neighborhoods safe. She was appointed to the Commission on Aging by Governor Sarah Palin, where she served four years.Barbara had a passion for gardening and was proud of her beautiful yard. But, the most important thing to Barbara was her faith and her family.Friends and family are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life, officiated by Dan Jarrell, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 4 p.m., at ChangePoint, 6689 Changepoint Drive in Anchorage. There will be a private burial service at Fort Richardson National Cemetery.Legacy Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Witzleben Chapel is handling arrangements, 1707 South Bragaw Street in Anchorage, 800-820-1682.To share words of comfort with the family, please visit www.legacyalaska.com. Published in Anchorage Daily News on June 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close