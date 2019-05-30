Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 11:00 AM Fort Richardson National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Meredith Gray (nee Warning) was born in Mora, Minn., on May 23, 1935, and passed away suddenly on May 21, 2019, two days short of her 84th birthday. As a child she lived in Minnesota until her family moved to Arizona. Barbara and her husband, Lewis "Mac" McManners first came to Alaska in 1962, returned in 1963 and settled here for good in 1964, arriving shortly after the big Earthquake.

Barbara was devoted to her family, and thrived on meeting people. She worked in a variety of different fields, from office work to owning a charter fishing boat, and the Spit Drive In in Homer, Alaska. Barbara and Mac worked with Dick Sanchez at the beginning of the Arctic Roadrunner restaurant. She also waitressed for many years at Denny's in various locations.

In 1973, Barbara married the love of her life, Don Gray Jr., and was happily married to Don for 34 years, until his passing in 2007. Don and Barbara enjoyed traveling and had many adventures on their travels across the globe.

Barbara was a devoted member of her church, and her church friends were her second family.

She was predeceased by her son, Shawn. Her surviving children are: Doreen Wilhoit, Robert McManners and Cassandra Lackie. She is survived by grandchildren, Ryan Wilhoit, Randi Wilhoit, Nicholas Lackie and Laura Rockenbach-Lackie; and six great-grandchildren, including Mackenzie Wilhoit of Anchorage, Alaska, and Atticus and August Rockenbach-Lackie of Riverside, Calif.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Services will be conducted on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Fort Richardson National Cemetery. Barbara Meredith Gray (nee Warning) was born in Mora, Minn., on May 23, 1935, and passed away suddenly on May 21, 2019, two days short of her 84th birthday. As a child she lived in Minnesota until her family moved to Arizona. Barbara and her husband, Lewis "Mac" McManners first came to Alaska in 1962, returned in 1963 and settled here for good in 1964, arriving shortly after the big Earthquake.Barbara was devoted to her family, and thrived on meeting people. She worked in a variety of different fields, from office work to owning a charter fishing boat, and the Spit Drive In in Homer, Alaska. Barbara and Mac worked with Dick Sanchez at the beginning of the Arctic Roadrunner restaurant. She also waitressed for many years at Denny's in various locations.In 1973, Barbara married the love of her life, Don Gray Jr., and was happily married to Don for 34 years, until his passing in 2007. Don and Barbara enjoyed traveling and had many adventures on their travels across the globe.Barbara was a devoted member of her church, and her church friends were her second family.She was predeceased by her son, Shawn. Her surviving children are: Doreen Wilhoit, Robert McManners and Cassandra Lackie. She is survived by grandchildren, Ryan Wilhoit, Randi Wilhoit, Nicholas Lackie and Laura Rockenbach-Lackie; and six great-grandchildren, including Mackenzie Wilhoit of Anchorage, Alaska, and Atticus and August Rockenbach-Lackie of Riverside, Calif.She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.Services will be conducted on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Fort Richardson National Cemetery. Published in Anchorage Daily News on May 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close