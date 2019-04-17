Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Becky J. Rudisill, 69 years, passed away from complication of cancer at Providence Hospital on April 15, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Evergreen Memorial Chapel, 737 E Street in Anchorage. Burial will be at Angelus Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.

Becky was born on Jan. 17, 1950, in Orange County, Calif., daughter to Vivian L. Hanks and Thomas J. Hanks. She met Bill Rudisill in San Diego, Calif., in 1973, moved to Anchorage in 1975, and they married on Jan. 17, 1976. She worked at Arctic InstaCare, Calico's and Quilts and Quilt Works. She loved quilting and gardening.

The family wrote: "Becky was the ultimate quilter and gardener. Her flowers were magnificent and abundant, and her home was selected to be in the Anchorage Garden Tour many years ago. Becky was a prolific, multi-talented and exquisite quilter and donated hundreds of her quilts to Quilts of Valor, Friends of Alaska CASA, Valley Quilters Guild, Title 1 school children, as well as many others. Countless individuals and organizations throughout Alaska are recipients of her beautiful work and her generosity."

During her children's younger years while living in Wasilla, Alaska, Becky was very active in their lives through Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Brownies, Girls Scouts, PTA, voter registrations, local and statewide elections, along with many other civic interests.

The family would like to extend its deepest appreciation to Providence Alaska Medical Center and Medical and Nursing Staff in PCU and on Floor 5 for the wonderful care and kindness she received.

As her illness progressed, Becky let her care givers and us know that she was "The Boat; Debby was the Captain; and Michelle was the Deckhand." Becky was deeply loved by her family, her friends and the quilting community and will be tremendously missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Vivian Hanks; and husband, William "Bill" Rudisill.

She is survived by her son, Michael (Aletha) Rudisill; daughters, Jennifer (Don) Strickland, Michelle Rudisill and Melanie Rudisill; brother, Terry (Fabienne) Hanks; sisters, Nancy (Skip) Hitchcock and Debby Hudson; grandchildren, JC Knighten, Michael Phillips, Ty Knighten, James Rudisill, Tiffany Taylor, William Rudisill, Kylee Guidry, Hailey Rudisill, Kaitlynn Rudisill and Kelsey Strickland; great-grandchildren, Jade Phillips, Phoebe Knighten, Henry Knighten and Liliyan Phillips; brother and sisters-in-law, Jackie and Ruby Johnson, WC and Marie McCall and Kenny Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.

Donation may be made to Friends of Alaska CASA. Arrangements cared for by Janssen's Evergreen Memorial Chapel.



Becky J. Rudisill, 69 years, passed away from complication of cancer at Providence Hospital on April 15, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska.A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Evergreen Memorial Chapel, 737 E Street in Anchorage. Burial will be at Angelus Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.Becky was born on Jan. 17, 1950, in Orange County, Calif., daughter to Vivian L. Hanks and Thomas J. Hanks. She met Bill Rudisill in San Diego, Calif., in 1973, moved to Anchorage in 1975, and they married on Jan. 17, 1976. She worked at Arctic InstaCare, Calico's and Quilts and Quilt Works. She loved quilting and gardening.The family wrote: "Becky was the ultimate quilter and gardener. Her flowers were magnificent and abundant, and her home was selected to be in the Anchorage Garden Tour many years ago. Becky was a prolific, multi-talented and exquisite quilter and donated hundreds of her quilts to Quilts of Valor, Friends of Alaska CASA, Valley Quilters Guild, Title 1 school children, as well as many others. Countless individuals and organizations throughout Alaska are recipients of her beautiful work and her generosity."During her children's younger years while living in Wasilla, Alaska, Becky was very active in their lives through Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Brownies, Girls Scouts, PTA, voter registrations, local and statewide elections, along with many other civic interests.The family would like to extend its deepest appreciation to Providence Alaska Medical Center and Medical and Nursing Staff in PCU and on Floor 5 for the wonderful care and kindness she received.As her illness progressed, Becky let her care givers and us know that she was "The Boat; Debby was the Captain; and Michelle was the Deckhand." Becky was deeply loved by her family, her friends and the quilting community and will be tremendously missed.She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Vivian Hanks; and husband, William "Bill" Rudisill.She is survived by her son, Michael (Aletha) Rudisill; daughters, Jennifer (Don) Strickland, Michelle Rudisill and Melanie Rudisill; brother, Terry (Fabienne) Hanks; sisters, Nancy (Skip) Hitchcock and Debby Hudson; grandchildren, JC Knighten, Michael Phillips, Ty Knighten, James Rudisill, Tiffany Taylor, William Rudisill, Kylee Guidry, Hailey Rudisill, Kaitlynn Rudisill and Kelsey Strickland; great-grandchildren, Jade Phillips, Phoebe Knighten, Henry Knighten and Liliyan Phillips; brother and sisters-in-law, Jackie and Ruby Johnson, WC and Marie McCall and Kenny Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.Donation may be made to Friends of Alaska CASA. Arrangements cared for by Janssen's Evergreen Memorial Chapel. Funeral Home Evergreen Memorial Chapel - Anchorage

737 E Street

Anchorage , AK 99501

907-279-5477 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Anchorage Daily News on Apr. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close