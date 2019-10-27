Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ben Jacobson. View Sign Service Information Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home 11621 Old Seward Highway Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-344-1497 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Alaska Aviation Museum 4721 Aircraft Drive Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ben Edward Jacobson, 61, passed away peacefully after a long, courageous battle with a very rare lung disease.

Ben was born on June 21, 1958, raised in Northern Minnesota and graduated from Eveleth High in 1976. He earned his private's pilot license while still in high school.

The Air Force brought him to Alaska, where he was able to pursue his love for dog mushing. After living in Bethel, Alaska, for a short time, he moved to Anchorage, Alaska, where he worked mainly in the aviation field.

Ben met his future wife Sherri in 1992 and they moved out to Chugiak, Alaska, where he became involved in mushing, running the Iditarod in 1995. He won the Red Lantern award and always joked that he was able to enjoy the trail longer than anyone else.

He began his 20-year career with Northern Air Cargo in 1998. He loved his "family" at NAC and NAMS, and was dedicated and hardworking.

His daughter Matilda was born in 1995; and daughter Sadie in 1998. Ben was very dedicated to his daughters and was good provider. He loved being involved with Sadie's hockey ventures and Matilda's dog mushing.

Ben is preceded in death by his father, Blaine (Jake) Jacobson.

He is survived by his wife, Sherri Criley; daughters, Matilda and Sadie of Chugiak; mother, Virginia Jacobson of Aurora, Minn.; sister, Julie Mueller of Sacramento, Calif.; brother, Wesley Jacobson of Anchorage; and all of his aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He will be remembered as a kind, generous person and will be leaving behind many dear friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Alaska Aviation Museum, 4721 Aircraft Drive in Anchorage, on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Any monetary contributions can be made to the family to help with medical expenses.

To share words of comfort with the family, please visit



Ben Edward Jacobson, 61, passed away peacefully after a long, courageous battle with a very rare lung disease.Ben was born on June 21, 1958, raised in Northern Minnesota and graduated from Eveleth High in 1976. He earned his private's pilot license while still in high school.The Air Force brought him to Alaska, where he was able to pursue his love for dog mushing. After living in Bethel, Alaska, for a short time, he moved to Anchorage, Alaska, where he worked mainly in the aviation field.Ben met his future wife Sherri in 1992 and they moved out to Chugiak, Alaska, where he became involved in mushing, running the Iditarod in 1995. He won the Red Lantern award and always joked that he was able to enjoy the trail longer than anyone else.He began his 20-year career with Northern Air Cargo in 1998. He loved his "family" at NAC and NAMS, and was dedicated and hardworking.His daughter Matilda was born in 1995; and daughter Sadie in 1998. Ben was very dedicated to his daughters and was good provider. He loved being involved with Sadie's hockey ventures and Matilda's dog mushing.Ben is preceded in death by his father, Blaine (Jake) Jacobson.He is survived by his wife, Sherri Criley; daughters, Matilda and Sadie of Chugiak; mother, Virginia Jacobson of Aurora, Minn.; sister, Julie Mueller of Sacramento, Calif.; brother, Wesley Jacobson of Anchorage; and all of his aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.He will be remembered as a kind, generous person and will be leaving behind many dear friends.A Celebration of Life will be held at the Alaska Aviation Museum, 4721 Aircraft Drive in Anchorage, on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.Any monetary contributions can be made to the family to help with medical expenses.To share words of comfort with the family, please visit www.legacyalaska.com. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Oct. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close